Photo: lemagit

A number of Apple’s corporate computers were hacked today and the company has issued a security fix in response.It’s an upgrade to Java SE 6 1.6.0_41 available as a direct download from Apple’s website.



Alternatively, you can click on “Software Update” under your Mac’s “apple” menu.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.