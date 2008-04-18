Apple Mac Sales Soar, Dell Growing Faster Than HP

Some encouraging news for Apple (AAPL) ahead of its March quarter earnings next week: Mac sales continue to grow much faster than the overall PC market, according to stats from research firms Gartner and IDC.



According to Gartner’s estimates, Apple shipped 1.01 million Macs in the U.S. during Q1, up 32.5% y/y, while the overall U.S. PC market grew 3% y/y. Gartner pegs Apple’s U.S. market share at 6.6%, up from 5.2% a year ago.

IDC estimates lower growth for Apple: It said the company shipped 950,000 Macs during Q1 in the U.S., up 25.1% y/y, while the broader U.S. PC market grew just 3.5% y/y. IDC estimates Apple’s Q1 share at 6.0%, up from 4.9% a year ago.

Without worldwide estimates, we can’t compare these estimates to what analysts will be looking for from Apple when it reports Q2 earnings next Wednesday. But the strong growth is good news, as Apple increasingly relies on Mac sales to drive growth in the next several quarters while iPod growth slows.

HP (HPQ) retained its no. 1 spot in both firms’ worldwide estimates, but grew shipments slower than rival Dell (DELL). Gartner, for example, said HP shipped 12.99 million PCs last quarter worldwide, up 17.5% year-over-year. Meanwhile, it says Dell shipped 10.58 million PCs worldwide during Q1, up 21.8% year-over-year.

Gartner said the worldwide PC market grew 12.3% y/y during Q1, led by… everywhere but the U.S. Both firms blamed weak U.S growth on the soft economy.

See Also:

Apple’s Growth Story Intact: Mac Sales Up Huge In February

Apple’s Mac Business ‘Recession Proof’ — (Crazy) Analyst

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.