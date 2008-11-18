Apple Mac Sales On Track, iPod Looking Better Than Expected (AAPL)

Best Buy (BBY) and Intel (INTC) warned us last week that no one’s buying gadgets anymore. But Apple (AAPL) seems to be spared, so far.



Of course it’s far too early to predict what’s going to happen to the economy and gadget sales over the next month and a half. But based on October sales data from research firm NPD Group, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster extrapolates Apple could report the following results for its December quarter:

2.5 million to 2.7 million Macs, up 8%-16% year-over-year, and in line with the Street’s expected 2.6 million.

18.5 million to 19 million iPods, down 14%-16% year-over-year, and beating the Street’s expected 18.6 million.

Again, far too early to predict Apple’s Christmas sales. But a good sign.

