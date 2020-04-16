Apple is charging a whopping $700 for a set of wheels for its high-end Mac Pro — the same price as the iPhone 11

- Apple is selling wheels and a kit to attach them to a Mac Pro for $US700.
- $US700 is also the starting price for the iPhone 11, released last year.
- The fully upgraded Mac Pro costs $US50,000, and adding wheels when you originally buy it still costs $US400.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Apple’s priciest computer now has another expensive accessory available. The company just added the option to add a $US700 set of wheels to your Mac Pro, which comes with a kit to attach them yourself. That’s the same price as an iPhone 11.
With a hefty maxed out price tag of more than $US50,000, the machine is designed for professionals. The massive price tag has drawn comparisons to the wheels of a car and other Apple products.
For $US700, you get four wheels, an installation guide, and a hex bit for installation, though Apple says additional tools are required.
- caption
Apple says the “custom-designed stainless steel and rubber wheels” add one inch of height to the Mac Pro, and make it easier to move around.
- caption
The most basic version of the Mac Pro costs $US6,000, but the cost quickly rises with memory and processor upgrades, and accessories like a trackpad.
- caption
Buyers can get wheels for about half the add-on price by including them on the original Mac Pro order, for a relative deal at $US400.
- caption
Apple says wheels are good for people have to move their Mac Pro often, like film editors.
- caption
For comparison, the iPhone 11 starts at $US700.
- caption
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.