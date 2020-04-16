Apple is charging a whopping $700 for a set of wheels for its high-end Mac Pro — the same price as the iPhone 11

Apple’s priciest computer now has another expensive accessory available. The company just added the option to add a $US700 set of wheels to your Mac Pro, which comes with a kit to attach them yourself. That’s the same price as an iPhone 11.

With a hefty maxed out price tag of more than $US50,000, the machine is designed for professionals. The massive price tag has drawn comparisons to the wheels of a car and other Apple products.

For $US700, you get four wheels, an installation guide, and a hex bit for installation, though Apple says additional tools are required.

Apple says the “custom-designed stainless steel and rubber wheels” add one inch of height to the Mac Pro, and make it easier to move around.

The most basic version of the Mac Pro costs $US6,000, but the cost quickly rises with memory and processor upgrades, and accessories like a trackpad.

Buyers can get wheels for about half the add-on price by including them on the original Mac Pro order, for a relative deal at $US400.

Apple says wheels are good for people have to move their Mac Pro often, like film editors.

For comparison, the iPhone 11 starts at $US700.

