Apple's pricey new $6,000 screen for the Mac Pro can only be cleaned with a special cloth from Apple

The version of Apple’s Pro Display XDR that comes with nano-texture glass requires a special cloth provided by Apple to clean it, according to its product support page.

The nano texture glass model has a matte finish that’s etched into the display, unlike other matte displays that have a coating on their surface, Apple says.

The Pro Display XDR is a new display Apple launched alongside its new professional-grade Mac Pro computer this week.

If you’re planning to splurge on Apple’s new $US6,000 Pro Display XDR, make sure you don’t lose the polishing cloth that comes with it.

The Pro Display XDR is a new high-end monitor Apple launched alongside the Mac Pro on Tuesday. The base model costs $US5,000, while an extra $US1,000 will get you an upgrade to the nano-texture glass model.

Apple’s support page for the Pro Display XDR advises that those who purchase the model with this nano-texture glass should never use anything but the Apple-provided polishing cloth to clean it. The support page has been making the rounds on various tech sites and blogs like MacRumors and 9toMac since the Mac Pro launched this week.

“Use only the dry polishing cloth that comes with your display to wipe dust or smudges off the screen,” Apple’s support page reads. “Don’t add water or use other liquids to clean the nano-texture glass. Never use any other cloths to clean the nano-texture glass.”

What separates this more expensive matte variant of the Pro Display XDR from the standard edition is the nano-texture that’s etched into the screen. This enables it to reduce glare while also maintaining high contrast, according to Apple. Other matte displays aren’t etched in this way and instead have a coating that’s added to the surface of the display, Apple says.

Apple advises customers to contact Apple Support to order a new cloth should a Pro Display XDR owner lose the one that’s included with the product.

Apple has not yet responded to Business Insider’s request for additional details about why the nano-texture glass version of the Pro Display XDR requires a specific polishing cloth. It also hasn’t said how much a replacement cloth would cost.

It’s also worth considering that, like the Mac Pro itself, the display Apple is selling to go along with it is likely meant for professionals. Video editors working in the film industry, for example, are probably more likely to benefit from the Pro Display XDR’s high colour accuracy, wide-axis viewing angles, and 6K resolution than everyday consumers.

