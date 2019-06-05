Apple is about to launch a $6,000 computer that looks like a giant cheese grater. Here's everything we know so far about the highly anticipated Mac Pro.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The 2019 Mac Pro.

In June, Apple unveiled a new version of its Mac Pro computer that starts at $US6,000.

The new Mac Pro features an innovative, ambitious design that enables owners to replace components as they wish.

The entire outer casing can be easily lifted, exposing the computer’s costly innards.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For the first time in six years, Apple is updating its wildly popular, wildly expensive Mac Pro line.

The new Mac Pro starts at a cool $US6,000. It’s a redesign from the previous “trashcan” model that Apple power users have been working with since June 2013, and this time it’s modular. The massive handles on the top of the computer lift out of the body and spin, enabling owners to lift off the entire outer case – thus exposing the expensive, powerful innards.

In fact, the Mac Pro’s unusual design caused Apple fans to immediately point out that it looks more like a cheese grater than a computer. Regardless, it’s a major update to a computer that Apple power users swear by, and it’s scheduled to arrive this December.

Here’s everything we know so far about Apple’s new Mac Pro:

The 2019 Mac Pro is a major redesign.

Apple

The previous Mac Pro model looked like a small, futuristic trashcan – or maybe more like a jet turbine turned on its side?

Either way, it looked way different from this new iteration. (It’s a bit of a throwback to an older Mac Pro.)

The new Mac Pro looks more like a classic desktop computer, albeit with a stainless-steel frame protruding from the top and bottom.

Its case is essentially a large, removable cover – by lifting the top handles and twisting them, you can remove the entire case in one fell swoop.

The new Mac Pro is modular, meaning its internals are easily swapped out for new, different hardware.

Apple Apple calls the new Mac Pro body the ‘space frame.’

The design of the Mac Pro is intentionally built around utility.

“The space frame provides 360-degree access to the interior, as well as multiple mounting points for a variety of different components,” Apple’s former chief design officer, Jony Ive, said of the Mac Pro in the video introducing it.

Moreover, the logic board (read: motherboard) is extremely customisable – you can scale up or down on RAM, processing, storage, and everything else.

The new Mac Pro’s specs are intended for professional work, not casual web browsing.

Apple

As if the “Pro” naming convention weren’t direct enough, Ive drove the point home in the introductory video.

“We have created a new, high-performance Mac for our professional users,” Ive said. “It’s designed and engineered to enable a wide range of uses and virtually unlimited possibilities for customisation.”

In one example, the Mac Pro is seen as the driving force in a music production setting. In another, it’s used for pro-quality video editing.

In short, Apple’s $US6,000 computer wasn’t built for casual computing – it’s intended for use in professional production settings, like music studios and film-editing suites.

It’s got some beefy internals at the starting price, and can be scaled up to the extreme.

Apple

The package right out of the box is pretty powerful: an eight-core Intel Xeon processor, 32 GB of RAM, an AMD Radeon 580X graphics card, and a 256 GB solid-state drive.

Those internals can be scaled up dramatically, to a 28-core CPU, 1.4 terabytes (1,400 GB) of RAM, multiple GPUs, and 4 terabytes of storage.

Given that the base Mac Pro starts at $US6,000, we expect the maxed-out version to cost substantially more – but Apple isn’t saying how much just yet.

A new Mac Pro display is also scheduled to arrive this December, and it costs $US5,000 unto itself.

Apple

That’s right: $US5,000 alone for the new “Pro Display XDR” for the Mac Pro.

Admittedly, it’s a very capable display. Here are the specs, straight from those horse’s mouth:

32-inch Retina 6K display

P3 wide and 10-bit colour

1,600 nits of peak brightness

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

“Superwide” viewing angle

If you’re the type of person who knows what all of that means, you might also be the type of person in the market for this monitor.

But there’s one catch …

The display doesn’t come with a stand — that costs $US1,000 extra.

The stand above costs $US1,000 by itself. Without it, the $US5,000 Mac Pro display that Apple is selling does not stand up on its own.

Which is all to say one thing: The Mac Pro Display XDRactually costs $US6,000, because the display requires a stand for use.

Additionally, a magnetic mounting kit (the “VESA Mount Adaptor”) costs $US200.

You can get the Mac Pro with wheels, so it can be rolled around wherever you need it to go.

Apple The wheels on the new Mac Pro, and the knob that unlocks the body from the core of the computer.

That’s right: You can get wheels put on the bottom of the new Mac Pro, thus enabling the whole thing to be rolled around.

It’s another nod to the utilitarian focus of the Mac Pro, right alongside the easily unlocked body (using the knob seen above, on the right).

Apple says the Mac Pro will go on sale this December. Check out the full unveiling of the new Mac Pro here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.