Apple's highly anticipated $6,000 Mac is finally launching in December

Apple’s long-awaited update to its pro-level desktop computer, the Mac Pro, is scheduled to arrive in December.

The new Mac Pro starts at $US6,000 and can be scaled up with more powerful internals that cost more money.

The 2019 Mac Pro is a major redesign over the previous model – a throwback to the classic Mac Pro design.

For the first time in six years, Apple is updating its wildly popular, wildly expensive Mac Pro line.

The new Mac Pro starts at a cool $US6,000. It’s a redesign from the previous “trashcan” model that Apple power users have been working with since June 2013, and this time, it’s modular.

The massive handles on the top of the computer lift out of the body and spin, enabling owners to lift off the entire outer case – thus exposing the expensive, powerful innards.

Like so:

Apple The 2019 Mac Pro.

The Mac Pro’s unusual new design caused Apple fans to immediately point out that it looks more like a cheese grater than a computer.

Regardless, it’s a major update to a computer that Apple power users swear by, and it’s scheduled to arrive this December. Apple revealed the release window on Wednesday morning alongside the announcement of the MacBook Pro model.

Additionally, the new Mac Pro Display XDR – a super high-resolution display intended for use with the Mac Pro – also goes on sale this December. The display starts at $US5,000, and can be paired with the controversially priced display stand for another $US1,000.

Apple Apple’s new Pro Display XDR, which starts at $US5,000.

Both the Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR will be available to order on Apple’s website starting in December.

