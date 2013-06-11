Apple's New Mac Pro Is Ridiculously Awesome

Apple just revealed the next-generation model of its high-end desktop computer, the Mac Pro.



The new Mac Pro is double the speed of the previous version.

The professional desktop features:

A 12-core processor (it has double the performance of the previous version.)

The fastest ECC Memory (RAM).

The solid-state drive can achieve 1.25 GB per second reads and 1GB writes.

4 USB 3.0 ports, 6 Thunderbolt 2 ports, 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and an HDMI out port.

The Pro supports multiple 4K displays.

One of the Pro’s coolest features is a built-in motion sensor that detects when you turn it around. Turning it lights up the ports to show you what’s available.

The new Mac Pro is coming later this year. It is being assembled in the USA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.