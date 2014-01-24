Here's Why Apple Won't Combine Its Mac And IPad Lineups

If you’ve been looking forward to a larger, more work-focused iPad, the latest word out of Apple is going to leave you disappointed.

Macworld’s Jason Snell was recently able to speak with several top executives at the company in an interview focusing on the 30th anniversary of the Mac.

Despite Evercore analyst Patrick Wang’s recent note claiming that an iPad would arrive this fall in a similar form factor to Microsoft’s Surface, Apple senior vice president Craig Federighi’s quotes from the interview indicate that the company plans to keep its Mac and iPad lines completely separate to best take advantage of their comparative advantages:

“The reason OS X has a different interface than iOS isn’t because one came after the other or because this one’s old and this one’s new,” Federighi said. Instead, it’s because using a mouse and keyboard just isn’t the same as tapping with your finger. “This device,” Federighi said, pointing at a MacBook Air screen, “has been honed over 30 years to be optimal” for keyboards and mice. Schiller and Federighi both made clear that Apple believes that competitors who try to attach a touchscreen onto a PC or a clamshell keyboard onto a tablet are barking up the wrong tree. “It’s obvious and easy enough to slap a touchscreen on a piece of hardware, but is that a good experience?” Federighi said. “We believe, no.”

As Business Insider’s Jay Yarow pointed out several weeks ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been loudly dismissive of the Surface for the last two years:

At Apple’s recent iPad event, Cook said, “Our competition is confused. They’re turning tablets into PCs and PCs into tablets. Who knows what they’re going to do next?”

In October 2012, he said, “it’s a fairly compromised, confusing product… I supposed you could design a car that flies and floats, but it wouldn’t do those things very well.”

In April 2012, he said, “”You can converge a toaster and a refrigerator,” but it won’t please anyone.

As much as a well-executed touchscreen MacBook could make for an amazing device — maybe even “redefine laptop computing” — it seems that Apple doesn’t want people to get caught up on the idea, even if it is true.

