Apple's Mac Continues Growth Streak, Beats HP In Unit Growth*

No surprise, but still good news for Apple: U.S. Mac sales growth continues to outpace both the overall PC market and Apple’s Windows-toting rivals, according to new data from research firm Gartner.



In the U.S., no. 3 PC-maker Apple (AAPL) shipped 1.4 million computers during Q2, representing 8.5% market share and 38% year-over-year growth. Mac shipments grew 9 times faster than the overall U.S. PC market (4.2%) in Q2.

But percentages will always be in Apple’s favour as long as it’s a smaller seller. Perhaps more impressive: Q2 U.S. Mac sales grew by 386,000 computers year-over-year, handily beating no. 2 HP Dell, which sold just 222,000 more computers in Q2 2008 (4.17 million) than it did during Q2 2007 (3.94 million). (Update: Previously had HP and Dell reversed; error corrected.)

Dell outsold HP HP outsold Dell (DELL) and maintained its top U.S. market share; it shipped 5.25 million PCs last quarter, up 557,000 units/11.9% year-over-year, and representing 32% of the U.S. market. Meanwhile, HP (HPQ) maintained its no. 1 position worldwide. More at AppleInsider…

