Apple's Mac launch invite hints at a legendary Steve Jobs moment

Apple will announce new Mac computers on October 27 at an event in Cupertino, California.

The invite to the event actually harkens back to the first-ever Macintosh with its tagline, “Hello again.”

In 1984, Apple launched the original Macintosh computer, which was one of the first computers with a graphical user interface and a mouse.

One of the first things the Macintosh ever did after being pulled out of a bag was speak, which was a very advanced capability for a home computer at the time.

“We’ve done a lot of talking about Macintosh recently,” Steve Jobs said. “But today, for the first time ever, I’d like to let Macintosh speak for itself.”

Its first word was “hello.”

“It sure is great to get out of that bag,” the computer deadpanned. The crowd went wild.

The voice demo was even fictionalized and memorialised in the 2015 movie “Steve Jobs.”

Given that a big new feature in Macs this fall is Siri, a voice assistant for the desktop, it’s a fitting throwback for a technology company that suddenly finds itself with a rich history in its 40th year.

