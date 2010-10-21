10 Things You Can Expect From Apple Today

Apple is holding a relatively small event at its headquarters today.



We say relatively small, because it’s expected to be all about the Mac.

While Apple is still a computer company, over half of its revenue comes from the iPad and iPhone, both of which are mobile devices.

As such, that’s where the growth for Apple lies.

Any upgrades or tweaks to the Mac line are nice, but ultimately less important to the company’s future. (Though with Mac market share low, there’s huge upside if Apple can begin penetrating the corporate market).

But that doesn’t mean the event has to be boring!

Apple is great at putting sex in a box, even when it’s something as potentially snoozy as an improved iPhoto.

A new Macbook Air should be revealed Apple is overdue for a refresh of the MacBook Air. It should have a longer battery life, faster boot time, lower price tag, and come in 11-inch and 13-inch versions. We're going to learn more about the next version of Mac OS, OSX 10.7 It looks like the next Mac OS will be named lion, or something like lion. Exciting! What's new for the next OSX? Nobody seems to have many insights. We asked readers what they wanted. One person weighed in looking for a better finder: 'In Mac OS XI, want to see a Finder that works -- that can copy files with the grace and efficiency of the cp command in Terminal, that doesn't hang when one file out of 50,000 is corrupt but that gives you notification at the end of the copy of any errors, a Finder that doesn't crash when a volume suddenly becomes unavailable but which exits gracefully from such upsets. I want to see a Finder that tells *instantly* how big a folder is and how many files it contains. It's outrageous to wait 10 or 15 minutes or this basic information to populate the 'get info' window.' The next desktop OS could be more like iOS Macstories got a tip saying iOS's influence will be apparent: 'iOS scroll bars and scrolling behaviour are coming to OS X. That means you'll have to say goodbye to the current Aqua scroll bars and get ready for a more minimal look. Also, the 'rubber band' elastic scrolling iOS is famous for is making its first appearance on the desktop, and we're told it 'works really well and feels natural'.' Please improve Mac Mail Macworld alluded to this, but we just want to lob in a plea/request for Mac mail to get better. We use it for work and it's just a heavy, slow, crappy email program. We really don't like it but it's the best we have used so far. Maybe we're just cranky? A refreshed iLife is expected Apple's suite of creative software -- iPhoto, iMovie, iWeb, and GarageBand are expected to see an update. iLife 09 was introduced in January 09. Not sure what, if any, radical new features might pop up. We'd hope for better integration with other Apple devices, but that holds true across the board for any new Apple software. iBooks for the desktop Perhaps this could be a part of iLife, but we think it would smart of Apple to introduce iBook software that allows people to create iBooks. Imagine if home publishers could make their own iBooks? They could make nice comic books, or picture books or whatever, then upload them into the Apple store and start selling them. It would potentially create a new market for Apple. FaceTime for the Mac We'll be very surprised if Apple doesn't get iChat to play nice with FaceTime. Further, we think Apple should announce its plans to open source the code for FaceTime, as it said it would in the summer. If Apple is going to make video chatting widespread, now is as good a time as any to make the push. We don't expect anything super crazy like a touchscreen iMac. Apple is likely going to keep this low key. If anyone was hoping for something crazy like a touchscreen iMac, keep dreaming. Apple analyst Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray told us he doesn't think it's happening. Some more colour on Apple's data centre At this point, we're just fishing around for SOMETHING to expect, but we'd like to hear a little bit more colour about Apple's data centre and how it will be used for web-based software in the future. Perhaps iLife, and other new pieces will be tied to the cloud? Speed bump updates to laptops and desktops Apple updated the Macbook and iMac lines earlier this year, but Gene Munster told us to expect a small 'speed bump' update. Steve Jobs already trashed rivals on Monday, will he be more humble today? Steve Jobs' Best Competition-Smashing Quotes From Last Night's Call →

