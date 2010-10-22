Apple's Advice For Developers Looking At The Mac App Store

Getting into Apple’s new Mac App Store looks like it’s going to be just as tough as getting into the iPhone/iPad App Stores.



Apple has provided guidelines for developers, and someone posted it to the web. Here’s our three favourite ways to get rejected:

Apps that encourage users to use an Apple product in a way that may cause damage to the device will be rejected.

Apps that include games of Russian roulette will be rejected.

Apps containing pornographic material, defined by Webster’s Dictionary as “explicit descriptions or displays of sexual organs or activities intended to stimulate erotic rather than aesthetic or emotional feelings”, will be rejected.

And here’s Apple’s parting advice for developers:

Thank you for developing for Mac OS X. Even though this document is a formidable list of what not to do, please also keep in mind the much shorter list of what you must do. Above all else, join us in trying to surprise and delight users. Show them their world in innovative ways, and let them interact with it like never before. In our experience, users really respond to polish, both in functionality and user interface. Go the extra mile. Give them more than they expect. And take them places where they have never been before. We are ready to help.

