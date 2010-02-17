Apple's Macs And iPods Have A Blow-Out January

Easy comps from last year’s consumer recession are making Apple’s March quarter look good already, according to NPD data via Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster, who just sent out a note.

January Mac retail sales up 36% year-over-year, while Street consensus for this quarter is 18% year-over-year growth.

iPod sales up 5% year-over-year, above Munster’s model of -17% year-over-year.

“While it is way too early to make a call on the quarter, we believe the Jan. NPD suggests the quarter is tracking ahead of Street consensus.”

Munster thinks Apple can deliver Mac sales of 2.6-2.8 million, up 18% to 26% this quarter, above the Street at 18%.

Munster thinks Apple will see March quarter iPod sales slowing to 9-10 million, or roughly -9% to -17% y/y this quarter, versus the Street at -17%.

Easy comps will continue for the next several months.

