Apple Lowers The Price Of The Retina MacBook Pro

Here’s an unexpected press release from Apple.



It announced this morning that it’s lowering the price of its 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display. It’s also bumping the speed of the computer.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina will now cost $1,499 at entry-level, a 12 per cent price cut just four months after it was introduced, notes BTIG’s Walter Piecyk. It was originally $1,699.

We’re not sure why Apple is suddenly lowering the price, but on Twitter Sammy The Walrus IV, speculates that it’s a combination of weak demand (which makes sense since these were pricey computers) and lower component costs.

In addition to price drops on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the 13-inch MacBook Air is getting a price cut. It will now cost $1,399 for the 256 GB model, a $100 price drop.

Here’s the release:

Apple® is making the MacBook Pro® with Retina® display faster and more affordable with updated processors and lower starting prices. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display now starts at $1,499 for 128GB of flash, and $1,699 for a new 2.6 GHz processor and 256GB of flash. The 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display now features a faster 2.4 GHz quad-core processor, and the top-of-the-line 15-inch notebook comes with a new 2.7 GHz quad-core processor and 16GB of memory. Apple today also announced that the 13-inch MacBook Air® with 256GB of flash has a new lower price of $1,399.

The MacBook Pro with Retina display features the world’s highest resolution notebook display. Whether you’re reading emails, writing text, editing home movies in HD or retouching professional photography, everything appears vibrant, detailed and sharp, delivering an unrivalled viewing experience. The MacBook Pro with Retina display features flash storage that is up to four times faster than traditional notebook hard drives, and delivers improved reliability, instant-on responsiveness and up to 30 days of standby time.

Pricing & Availability

The updated MacBook Pro with Retina display and MacBook Air models are available today through the Apple Online Store (www.apple.com), Apple’s retail stores and Apple authorised Resellers. Pricing details, technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available online at www.apple.com/macbook-pro and www.apple.com/macbookair.

Apple designs Macs, the best personal computers in the world, along with OS X, iLife, iWork and professional software. Apple leads the digital music revolution with its iPods and iTunes online store. Apple has reinvented the mobile phone with its revolutionary iPhone and App Store, and is defining the future of mobile media and computing devices with iPad.

Watch Below: How To Save Your iPhone Battery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.