Apple lowers the price of the Apple TV to $69

Apple is lowering the price of the Apple TV from $US99 to $US69, Tim Cook announced on stage at today’s media event.

Cook said the price drop will hopefully make the set-top streaming box “more accessible” to a wider audience.

In addition to the price drop, Apple also announced a new exclusive partnership with HBO to bring a streaming service called HBO Now to Apple TV, which will cost $US14.99 a month and include HBO’s entire catalogue of TV and movie content — no cable subscription required.

For the latest news from Apple’s press event today, you can follow our live blog by clicking here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.