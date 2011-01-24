Apple Loves Both Its iPhone Carriers Equally

Frustrated iPhone users like John Stewart may be excited that they can finally ditch AT&T’s spotty data and voice service for Verizon, but Apple refuses to play favourites.



What appears to be the first Apple commercial for the new Verizon iPhone has leaked, and it gives equal time to both carriers, ending with the tagline “Two Is Better Than One.” Apple has always been surprisingly loyal to AT&T, launching the iPad last January as an AT&T exclusive even after three years of complaints from iPhone customers, and the company wants the focus to be on the phone rather than the carrier.

The Verizon and AT&T iPhones aren’t exactly the same — the Verizon phone can act as a mobile hotspot but users won’t be able to talk on the phone and use the Web at the same time.

