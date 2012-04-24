Apple May Actually Lose iPad Trademark Case in China

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Apple is in danger of losing the iPad trademark in China.Reuters reports that the deputy director of China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce is siding with Proview Electronics, a local Chinese tech company, which registered the iPad trademark back in 2000.



The deputy director is the first government official to weigh in publicly on the ongoing case, noting in a statement Tuesday that Proview “is the legal registrant of the iPad trademark.”

This should put added pressure on Apple to settle the case out of court — unless it wants to start calling the device the iTrademarkPending in China.

