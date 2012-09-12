Apple Loses The Co-Founder Of Siri

Photo: Screenshot

Siri co-founder Adam Cheyer has left Apple, Bloomberg reports.While this might sound bad, it’s pretty much standard operating procedure for companies that have been acquired.



Apple bought Siri, which was just an iPhone app, in April 2010. It then baked the Siri technology into iPhone 4S making it a voice controlled personal assistant.

Presumably, Cheyer had a two year earn out to hit financial goals of the Apple acquisition. Now that those two years are over, he’s off to build his next company.

The same thing happened with Lala, a music streaming app Apple bought. After a few years, founder Bill Nguyen left Apple to found colour.

We’ll have more details as soon as the full Bloomberg story is online.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.