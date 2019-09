Court Says Apple Doesn't Own The Letter "i"

Apple has been dealt a severe blow having been told that it no longer has a monopoly on the letter “i” as part of the name for its products.A trademarks tribunal has knocked back Apple’s bid to stop a small company from trademarking the name DOPi for use on its laptop bags and cases for Apple products.



Apple argued that the DOPi name – which is iPod spelt backwards – was too similar to its own popular portable music player, which has sold in excess of 100 million units worldwide.

