Apple Is Hunting For A 'Friendlier, More Approachable' PR Boss

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple is on the hunt for a new head of PR to replace Katie Cotton, the VP of corporate communications who retired this month, Re/Code reports.

According to the report:

Sources in position to know tell Code/red that CEO Tim Cook is overseeing the search, aiming to find some high-profile external candidates for consideration. And he’s paying particular attention to those he believes could put a friendlier, more approachable face on Apple’s public relations efforts.

Cotton had a reputation for being distant and standoffish with the press. She was also accused of lying to journalists about Steve Jobs’ health in 2008 by saying he suffered from a “common bug” and not cancer.

Apple is reportedly looking outside the company to fill the PR role. However, there are still two leading internal candidates: Natalie (Nat) Kerris and Steve Dowling.

The new head of PR will report directly to CEO Tim Cook.

