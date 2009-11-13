How You Can Become One Of Apple's Star iPhone App Reviewers

Spruce up your resumes then apply for the most important job at Apple: iPhone App reviewer!

With over 100,000 apps and over 2 billion downloads, Apple’s iPhone platform is a juggernaut to maintain. And things can be better.

There are embarassing instances where not so family-friendly apps passed but legitimate games or apps were rejected. There are also stories by developers of long waits for responses. Hiring more reviewers should — we hope — smooth out the process.

The job, which we found via the NYT’s Nick Bilton, is at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters. Mac OS X usage proficiency is “desirable.”

Apple Worldwide Developer Relations is seeking a software application specialist; someone who is meticulous, analytical, able to exercise objective analysis, and able to thrive in a fast-paced environment and has strong customer service skills.

Candidate needs to be able to organise and prioritise a heavy workload. The candidate must be hardworking, detail-oriented, and able to work quickly & efficiently. We˙re looking for a self-starter, a quick learner with excellent communication skills, who is able to work independently and as part of a team.

Responsibilities include:

* Run evaluation tools and provide reports.

* Provide feedback to software development teams when appropriate.

* Work with development team on creating and evaluating application test tools.

* Create/maintain standard responses and process documentation.

Photo: blog46beauvais

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.