Apple is reportedly looking for a monster 800,000-square-foot warehouse for its secret car project

Apple is reportedly looking for a lot of space to house its secretive electric car project.

A major San Francisco mayor, Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Hudson recently told analysts that the Cupertino company is after an 800,000-square-foot warehouse where it can develop its electric vehicles, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Apple has never formally acknowledged that it is looking into building a car. But over the last year or so, there have been a number of leaks and reports shedding more light on the efforts, code-named “Project Titan.”

It is expected to be an electric vehicle, with at least some self-driving capabilities — but won’t have a commercial release for several years, if ever. The Journal adds that Apple has at least 600 people working on the project, citing people familiar with the matter.

Coleman reportedly said that more and more companies are looking for big spaces in which to develop new automotive tech like autonomous driving, and added that Google is also looking for real estate, albeit half that of Apple.

He said: “We’re seeing the Toyotas of the world, the Teslas of the world, BMWs, Mercedes. Ford now is out in the marketplace looking for space … I haven’t even mentioned the 400,000-square-feet that Google’s looking to take down and the 800,000-square-feet that Apple’s looking to take down for their autonomous cars as well.”

