This Is The Tool Apple Uses To Cut Its Logo Into Its Devices

Photo: 9to5Mac

More news from the world of Apple patents — the company very likely uses the device pictured to the right to apply logos to its products.From the patent, dug up by 9to5Mac:



The cutting apparatus includes a base member and an elongate member extending from the base member. The elongate member includes a tapered region having an abrasive surface. The tapered region defines at least one vertex defining an angle of a desired cutout shape. Additionally, the tapered region is toothless.

Certainly this would be used by very accurate machines, but we love the mental image of an Apple employee holding it over a fire and hammering it into our beloved iPods and iPhones.

