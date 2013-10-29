Here's How Apple's Logo Has Evolved Over The Years

Apple, known for its innovative products, has a logo with an equally compelling story of corporate identity.

The first Apple logo was designed by Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne in 1976. It shows Isaac Newton sitting under an apple tree. Inscribed into the logo: “Newton… a mind forever voyaging through strange seas of thought” with ‘Apple Computer Co.’ on a ribbon banner.

Then, a massive change. The iconic “rainbow apple” was supposedly designed to reflect Apple’s tagline at the time (“Byte into an Apple”).

Since then the logo has endured small modifications, taking on a stark black look in 1998, followed by 3D versions and finally, bringing us to the white or chrome versions we see now.

Here’s a short video that takes you through the logo’s evolution. We first saw the clip when HuffPost Tech tweeted it this morning.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

