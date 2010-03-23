Apple Signs Up Another Publisher For Its iBookstore

Apple has locked in another publisher to use its pricing model for selling e-books, Motoko Rich and Brad Stone at the NYT reports.



Perseus Books, the largest independent publisher, signed a deal with Apple last week. Perseus will set a price for e-books, probably $13 or $15 for new books. Apple gets 30% of the sale and Perseus gets 70%.

Amazon is trying to get publishers to commit to a different model for selling books. It wants publishers to sell to Amazon at a set wholesale price. Then Amazon picks the price it wants to sell, usually $9.99 for new releases.

Apple has reportedly told publishers that if they do a deal with Apple, they have to use the same terms with other e-book distributers. This suggests Amazon will have to sell Perseus Books using the agency model.

Macmillan agreed to a similar deal with Apple. When that happened, Amazon pulled Macmillan books from its online store all together for a little while.

The question now is what will Amazon do? The NYT says Perseus execs are flying to Seattle this week to talk to Amazon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.