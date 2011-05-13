Apple Is In "Lockdown" Mode For iOS 5 -- The SAIcast Discuss

Photo: AP

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>Controversy is everywhere in Silicon Valley as Facebook and its PR firm were busted for trying to spread lies about Google, and more scary stories are unearthed about legendary angel investor Ron Conway.



We also hear from our loyal reader Sammy The Walrus IV that Apple is in “lock-down” just weeks ahead of WWDC. What does this mean? We discuss that and more in today’s SAIcast.

