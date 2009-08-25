Apple's Q2 Lobbying Bill: $390,000

During Q209, Apple (AAPL) spent $390,000 lobbying the government on issues ranging from the government’s stimulus bill to electronic waste.



Given Apple’s on-going showdown with Google (GOOG) over the rejected-for-the-iPhone Google Voice app, maybe Apple should have pointed some of that money at the FCC?

Here is the AP story:

” Apple spent $390K lobbying gov’t in 2nd quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Apple Inc., maker of Mac computers and the iPhone, spent $390,000 in the second quarter to lobby on parts of the government’s stimulus bill and other issues, according to a recent disclosure report.

Apple lobbied Congress on parts of the stimulus act related to funding education technology and increasing broadband access to the Internet.

A slice of Apple’s business comes from selling computers and gadgets to schools and universities, but the company said in the first three months of the year in the U.S., the education market contracted about 11 per cent. In a conference call in April, Apple Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook said he hoped stimulus funds would flow to the states and help turn around education spending on technology.

Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple also lobbied on electronic waste issues, the Energy Star efficiency rating program, recycled materials standards for electronics sold to the federal government, and battery safety and transportation, according to the July 20 report filed with the House clerk’s office.

One of the ways Apple represents itself in advertising is as maker of the world’s greenest laptop. It has reduced, and in many cases removed, hazardous materials like brominated flame retardants and PVC from its computers.

In the April-June period, Apple lobbied Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency, Education Department, Federal Communications Commission, U.S. Trade Representative and other agencies.”

