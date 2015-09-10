Apple just unveiled a whole new way to take photos with your iPhone

Tim Stenovec

The new iPhone allows you to take photos in a whole new way.

One of the features of the new iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus is called “Live Photos.” Live Photos turns what looks like a still photo into an animation, like this:


It’s sort of like a gif or a short video, but you in order to take it, you just take a normal photo.

Tapping an icon — three concentric circles — at the top of the photos app puts your iPhone 6s or 6s Plus in Live Photos mode. 

Live photos also have sound with them, so you can listen to whatever was going on when you took the photo.

