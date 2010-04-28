Apple Likely To Unveil New iPhone On June 7

Apple will likely unveil its fourth generation iPhone on Monday, June 7. That’s the first day of Apple’s WWDC conference, a podium the company has used to announce new iPhones for two years in a row.



What will the new iPhone look like?

Most likely, it’ll be very similar to the prototype that Gizmodo obtained and took apart earlier this month, including a second, front-facing camera, new case design, and likely a faster processor with longer battery life.

What about compatibility with Verizon Wireless’ network? That’s something Apple could possibly announce in June, but plugged in Apple blogger John Gruber has previously guessed that Apple won’t announce that until its annual iPod event in September. (If it does at all.)

