It Will Cost You $29 To Use Old iPhone Accessories With The iPhone 5

This is the $29 adaptor from Apple.

Photo: Apple

The new iPhone features a speedier Lightning dock connection.The only problem is that it renders your old sync cables obsolete – it’s a totally different size.



If you want to ensure that your old cables stay useful after you buy the iPhone 5, Apple forces you to buy this $29 connector.

That seems pretty pricey to us. We were hoping the adaptor would cost more like $10.

Even worse, the adaptor doesn’t support video and audio out, meaning you can’t use Apple’s old cables to connect the iPhone 5 to your TV.

