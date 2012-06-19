Apple Lifts iPhone NDA, Developers Free To Talk Amongst Themselves (AAPL)

Apple’s (AAPL) three-month-old iPhone platform is an undeniable success: As of Wednesday, iPhone and iPod touch owners had already downloaded 200 million applications. And now it’s unquestionably going to get better: As Apple promised earlier this month, it’s lifted the nondisclosure agreement (PDF file) that iPhone developers were forced to agree to in order to write software.



What does this mean?

Publishing companies will be able to publish books about iPhone development.

iPhone coders will be able to give each other tips in public, share code, host discussions.

Public seminars about iPhone coding will now be allowed, like the iPhone Tech Talk series, which is sold out worldwide except in Copenhagen and Delhi.

To kick things off, Apple has launched its own official iPhone developer forum, open to anyone that’s already an approved iPhone developer. We expect to see unofficial ones take off as well.

See Also: Great News For iPhone Developers: Apple Drops NDA

