Apple Officially Licenses The Clock Design It Ripped Off For Its iPad App

Photo: Screenshot

When Apple introduced its new Clock app for the iPad, critics quickly pointed out the clock face was a clear ripoff of the iconic design used by Swiss Federal Railways.As a result, Apple now has a licence agreement with Swiss Federal Railways to use the design. The company announced the agreement in a statement that was first discovered by The Verge.



Here’s what the translated statement says:

For the use of the SBB station clock on devices like iPad and iPhone, the Swiss Federal Railways SBB and Apple have agreed and signed a licence agreement. The parties have agreed to give the amount of the licence fee as well as other details about the Convention any further information.

The Railway station clock was built in 1944 by engineer and designer Hans Hilfiker designed for SBB. It is a design icon, obvious matters in the digital age well. Special feature of the so-called “scoop dial” is the striking red second hand, which has the form of a signal trowel. To date, she is a symbol of innovation and reliability is an important identifying feature of the SBB and Switzerland represents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.