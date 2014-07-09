Apple Made An Uplifting Tribute To The LGBT Community

Tim Cook’s recent Wall Street Journal profile hinted at an imminent corporate culture shift at Apple.
“Mr. Cook implemented an employee donation-matching program, a step Mr. Jobs long resisted, and is a vocal supporter of gay rights,” said the Journal.
To further show support of LGBT rights, the company also released a tribute video of participants at San Francisco’s Gay Pride Parade, which took place last month.
The video — set to Coldplay’s “A Sky Full Of Stars” — shows people getting ready for the parade and donning white shirts with a rainbow Apple logo on them.
“[Participants] came from around the world — from cities as far as Munich, Paris, and Hong Kong — to celebrate Apple’s unwavering commitment to equality and diversity,” said Apple on YouTube. “Because we believe that inclusion inspires.”
Here’s the video:
