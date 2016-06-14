Apple's stock iPhone apps are now downloadable in the App Store

Apple is turning many of its preinstalled iPhone apps into optional downloads.

The Stocks app, Mail app, and others are already available as downloads in the App Store.

Yes, this means that the junk folder of apps you can’t delete is going away.

Now downloadable Apple native apps: Stocks, Mail, Maps, Notes, Voice Memos, Watch, Music, FaceTime, Weather, iTunes Store, Calendar,Contacts

— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) June 13, 2016

