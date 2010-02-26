Apple Welcomes Boob Bouncing App 'Wobble' Back To App Store

Dan Frommer
Wobble

At least one app maker banished during Apple’s raid on sexy iPhone apps this past week has been allowed back on the iPhone.

Wobble” — whose developer Jon Atherton raised a ruckus about being booted from the App Store — is now available again. This time, there’s no suggestive images or language in the app’s marketing materials.

But you can still make boobs wobble — the app’s original point — if you bring your own artwork. Wobble simply had to remove illustrations featuring a silhouette of a naked woman from its app.

Meanwhile, it’s not like the iPhone App Store is completely free of sexy apps — Apple is maintaining its double standard that allow big media companies like Playboy to maintain their apps, while mostly giving indie developers the shaft.

For a smart analysis of the situation, check out this essay by Daring Fireball’s John Gruber.

Bonus: Click here to see 10 porn apps you can still download from the App Store → (Warning! Some of these photos may be not safe for work!)

