The One App Store Feature Taiwanese iPhone Owners Have And You Don't

One thing we think the Apple’s App Store is missing is a true return policy. If you pay for an app you don’t like, you’re stuck with it. Forever.



Taiwan iPhone owners are lucky. Thanks to a consumer protection law there, Apple has been reportedly forced to change its policy to allow users to return apps within seven days.

Seven days sounds a bit long to us (at some point this starts hurting developers when users essentially get a week’s use for free), but it’s a step in the right direction. Not all apps have “lite” trial versions, so you’re forced to rely on user reviews alone.

Now let’s hope app returns come to the States, too.

