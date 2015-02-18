Steve Jobs' desk at Apple hasn't been touched since his death

Steve Jobs’ legacy lives on at Apple in a very physical way: The company has left his top-floor, corner office completely untouched since his death.

His name is still on the door. The inside hasn’t been changed.

The detail surfaced in an in-depth New Yorker profile of Apple designer Jony Ive.

Ive and Jobs worked together extremely closely.

Jobs’ office, in One Infinite Loop, connected to Ive’s lab, in Two Infinite Loop, via a covered corridor. Those were the only two buildings on Apple’s campus connected that way.

The two were also very close friends. When Ive spoke at Jobs’ memorial service in late 2011, he called his former boss his closest and most loyal friend.

CEO Tim Cook also referenced Jobs’ unchanged office in an interview with Charlie Rose last year, in which he also said he still thought about Jobs every day.

“He is in my heart,” Cook said. “His spirit will always be at the foundation of the company.”

