Apple keeps accidentally leaking the new name for one of its most important products

Business Insider Your MacBook’s operating system is about to get a makeover.

Apple is normally renowned for its secrecy — but right now, it is its own worst enemy.

The Cupertino company just can’t stop leaking the planned new name OS X, for its desktop operating system.

There has been speculation for years that Apple is going to drop the “OS X” brand. It’s a relic of the Cupertino company’s pre-mobile past, and its other operating systems all follow a different format: productOS.

The Apple Watch runs watchOS, for example, while the iPhone and iPad runs iOS, and the Apple TV has tvOS.

OS X, which runs by default on all Macs, MacBooks, and Mac Pros, is expected to turn into macOS — and we just got yet another indicator that this is going to happen.

Apple blog MacRumors spotted “macOS” referenced in new documentation about the App Store. “iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS apps are eligible,” the page read — although after it was spotted, Apple changed it back to OS X.

This keeps happening.

In April, the company published information about its environmental initiatives to coincide with Earth Day 2016. The company referred to its desktop operating system as “MacOS” (that time with the “M” capitalised) rather than OS X. Again, it was subsequently updated to remove the reference — suggesting it was an accidental inclusion.

Developers have also previously found references to “MacOS” in OS X’s code.

We don’t know when macOS will become official, and Apple never comments on products before they are formally announced. But next week, the Cupertino company is holding its annual developer conference WWDC — which seems like a good time to announce it.

NOW WATCH: How to turn your MacBook into an external hard drive by pressing one button



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.