Apple laid off dozens of employees working on its self-driving car

Apple has laid off dozens of employees working on its self-driving car efforts, Daisuke Wakabayashi and Brian Chen report for New York Times.

The company is apparently rethinking the strategy of its so-called Project Titan car initiative, with employees being told the layoff was part of a “reboot,” according to the Times’ sources.

While Apple has never publically acknowledged that it’s working on a vehicle, The Wall Street Journal first reported in early 2015 that it had several hundred employees working on an Apple-branded electric car. Since, it has made several high-profile hires and filed patents for technology often used in self-driving cars.

Several unmarked vehicles laden with camera and sensor equipment have also been rumoured to be owned by Apple.

Bloomberg recently reported that Apple has shifted its focus from designing a full automobile to building out the technology for a self-driving car, and these new lay-offs look like a shift in that direction.

Meanwhile, other tech companies like Uber and Google are both working on their own autonomous vehicle efforts.

