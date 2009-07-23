Apple Lawyers Tried To Cover-Up Exploding iPod Stories, Says Reporter

A number of iPods burst into flames and smoke and Apple (AAPL) tried to cover-up the incidents, KIRO 7 News reports.



When customers contacted Seattle-based KIRO 7 about getting burned by their iPods, reporter Amy Clancy tried to access documents concerning Apple’s iPods from Consumer Product Safety Commission.

But Apple’s lawyers tried to stop that from happening, she says.

She finally got access to the documents, which revealed 15 burn and fire incidents related to iPods:

Kiro 7: It took more than 7-months for KIRO 7 Consumer Investigator Amy Clancy to get her hands on documents concerning Apple’s iPods from the Consumer Product Safety Commission because Apple’s lawyers filed exemption after exemption. In the end, the CPSC released more than 800 pages which reveal, for the very first time, a comprehensive look that shows, on a number of occasions, iPods have suddenly burst into flames, started to smoke, and even burned their owners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.