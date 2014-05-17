Apple Has Been Sued Because iPhones Often Don't Deliver Texts To Android Users

A lawsuit has been filed against Apple over the issue of iPhones failing to deliver text messages to Android phones, according to Bloomberg.

The suit was filed by a former iPhone customer who alleges she changed to a non-Apple device and stopped getting messages, Bloomberg says. The suit, seeking class action status, was filed in federal court in San Jose, Calif.

Texts get “stuck” briefly or permanently inside an iPhone’s iMessage system when they’re directed at someone who used to have an iPhone but has switched their number to an Android phone.

Here’s some background on the iPhone-Android text issue.

Yesterday we noted that an Apple customer support employee admitted to Lifehacker’s Adam Pash that, in fact, “a lot” of users have this problem: If you switch from an iPhone to an Android, iMessage won’t deliver texts from iPhone users to your new Android phone.

For years, users have suspected that iPhone behaves weirdly when sending texts to non Apple users. In a test in BI’s office yesterday, a text sent from an iPhone reached our iPhone-using colleagues several seconds before it showed up on Samsung devices. Earlier, The New York Times’ David Segal complained that he stopped receiving message from iPhone users altogether after he dumped the Apple device for an Android.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.