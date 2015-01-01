Apple Is Being Sued Because Its iPhone Software Is Too Big

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 27, 2014.

Apple is being hit with a class action lawsuit over the amount of space its iOS 8 software takes up on its mobile devices, SiliconBeat, the San Jose Mercury News’ tech blog, reports.

The lawsuit, filed in the Bay Area’s federal court on Tuesday, alleges that Apple doesn’t properly inform its users about exactly how much space the software will take up on iPhones, iPads, and any compatible gadget that runs iOS.

This, in turn, could provoke users to purchase more iCloud storage space, according to the case.

The lawsuit is claiming that iOS 8 eats up as much as 23.1% of the advertised storage space on iOS devices.

The problem, however, is that users don’t realise this when they purchase a device or install the update, the lawsuit says according to SiliconBeat. The plaintiffs are seeking damages and changes to Apple’s policies.

On its website Apple calls iOS 8 its “biggest iOS release ever,” and plaintiff lawyers are attempting to use this phrasing against Apple for the case, SiliconBeat reports.

When Apple launched iOS 8 in September, many users had issues downloading the software partially because they didn’t realise it required so much storage space.

System updates generally require a lot of space because the entire contents of your phone is stored in a compressed file when you install an update like iOS 8. When the download is complete, your phone then starts unpacking that file, and it needs storage space for that process.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story accordingly when we hear back.

