Almost every single detail about Apple's new iPod lineup might have leaked

Apple is poised to refresh its line of iPods today, and 9to5Mac has posted details of the changes the company is making.

Seth Weintraub reports that there will be three new colours for the line of iPods: Dark blue, pink, and gold.

The iPod Touch will reportedly be upgraded to include the same camera as the iPhone 6. It will also be made available as a 128GB model, retailing for $US399 (£255). The current range of iPod Touches only goes up to 64 GB, so it looks like Apple understands that customers want more room to store music.

However, Apple has previously indicated that it was moving away from focusing on storage. Executive Phil Schiller said in an on-stage interview that Apple devices haven’t seen significant storage upgrades because people are now relying on iCloud storage and internet services to store their music and photos.

The iPod Touch will also get speedier. Weintraub says that will be fitted with a new 64-bit chip, as well as the “M” chip found in the iPhone which lets it track fitness.

The existence of the new range of iPods was revealed by accident when Apple accidentally saved photos of them in the latest version of iTunes. A customer plugged in their iPod to charge and discovered images of iPods available in colours that you can’t currently buy.

