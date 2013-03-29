The iPad Is Really Awesome, Says Apple

As a follow up to its “Why You’ll Love The iPhone” campaign, Apple launched a new similar site today for the iPad and iPad Mini.



You can check out the page here. It points out a lot of iPad features like its selection of tablet-optimised apps and long battery life.

When the iPhone page launched a few weeks ago, many saw it as a defensive move because it started a few days after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S4. Apple also sent the page to customers via email.

Several pro-Apple bloggers slammed SVP of marketing Phil Schiller for going on a media blitz defending the iPhone against Android phones like Samsung’s Galaxy S4 that same week.

However, it’s tough to call the new iPad page a defensive move. With the exception of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8.0, there haven’t been any new hyped tablet launches recently. (And Samsung’s new tablet didn’t get nearly the amount of hype that the Galaxy S4 did.)

