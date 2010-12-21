Apple Launches The Next Big Step In Its iAd Rollout

Apple just made a big step in its iAd mobile advertising rollout: It just released a Mac app called “iAd Producer,” which lets anyone make iAds for the iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad.



Previously, Apple itself made all of the iAds, which kept the pipeline slow, and led to blowups like Adidas supposedly pulling out of the program because Apple didn’t like the ads it wanted to make.

The biggest complaint about iAds that we hear from app makers is that the fill rate is too low — that there aren’t enough ads running, so the ads don’t generate enough revenue. Perhaps within a few months, this will open the door to more advertisers and more ads, and then more ad revenue for app makers and Apple.

Click here to see what Apple’s first iAd for the iPad looks like, an awesome ad for Tron →

Photo: Screenshot via 9to5Mac

