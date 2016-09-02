Apple just launched an official Twitter account

Apple activated the Twitter account @apple early on Friday morning.

The account had been registered and dormant since 2011, but on Friday it was verified and its generic egg avatar was replaced by an Apple logo.

Apple currently operates several Twitter accounts, especially to promote iTunes services and Apple Music. Several top executives tweet as well, including CEO Tim Cook.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman suggests that Apple is planning to livetweet next week’s iPhone 7 launch.

My guess as well: they will live tweet the event. https://t.co/XBbhk3ptZM

— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 2, 2016

At the time this story was published, Apple’s latest Twitter account had not yet tweeted, and had just under 43,000 followers.

