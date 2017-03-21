Apple just released a new iPad that's way less expensive than before

Apple just announced a new iPad, and this one comes with a price cut.

Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad now costs $US329. Compare that with Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $US599.

Here’s what you need to know:

The new iPad starts at $US329 (£339 in the UK) for 32 GB with Wi-Fi. The price increases to $US459 (£469) if you want a cellular connection.

It comes in silver, gold, and space grey.

It will be available to order on Friday.

One of the big differences between the new $US329 iPad and the $US599 iPad Pro is that the more expensive model works with Apple’s stylus, the Apple Pencil.

Another big difference is that iPad Pros have faster chips — the new 9.7-inch iPad has an A9 chip, which first appeared in an iPhone in 2015. The Pro models have a souped-up A9X chip.

But the new 9.7-inch iPad has a faster chip and is less expensive than its predecessor, the iPad Air 2. For this new iPad, Apple dropped the Air nomenclature and made the screen brighter.

“iPad is the world’s most popular tablet,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s head of marketing, said in a statement. “Customers love the large, 9.7-inch display for everything from watching TV and movies, to surfing the web, making FaceTime calls, and enjoying photos, and now it is even more affordable.”

Apple also dropped the price of storage for its iPad Mini 4, which has a 7.9-inch screen. The $US399 (£419) model now comes with 128 GB of storage.

Here’s what Apple’s iPad lineup looks like now:

Apple From left to right: iPad Mini, 9.7-inch iPad, two sizes of iPad Pro.

Apple also launched a red iPhone 7 and a video-editing app called Clips.

