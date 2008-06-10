Apple Launches iPhone Platform, Apps Pour Out Of Woodwork (AAPL)

Perhaps the most important element of Steve Jobs’ WWDC keynote: Unveiling the iPhone/iPod touch apps platform, which we think will help Apple sell a lot of phones when it’s available in July. (Our live WWDC coverage here.)



Who’s going to be selling apps on the iPhone Apps store? Here’s our work-in-progress list of developer/app announcements, which we’ll be updating throughout the day. Feel free to add more to the comments, which we’ll add to the list. (Alphabetized by app name.)

At Bat baseball scores/video highlights by MLBAM

Band music app by independent developer Mark Terry

Cro-Mag Rally and Enigmo games by Pangea Software ($9.99 each)

eBay auctions app by eBay (EBAY)

iCall Internet phone software by iCall

Lingolook translation apps by Lingolook (via BW)

Loopt location-based social networking by Loopt (free)

Mobile News Network, a location-based news app by the Associated Press (free)

Modality medical app and a dozen more by Epocrates

Phanfare photo-sharing app by Phanfare

Readdle book/document viewer by Readdle

SlingPlayer video streaming app by SlingBox (Coming soon; via Engadget)

Super Monkey Ball game by Sega ($9.99)

Tribune app and 25 more projects by ScrollMotion (via BW)

Twitterific Twitter app by Iconfactory (via BW)

TypePad blogging app by SixApart (free)

Whrrl by Pelago

Unknown titles: 20 apps by 360mind (via BW)

Unknown titles: Medical app by MIMvista

Unknown title: Game by Digital Legends, available by September

