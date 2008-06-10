Apple Launches iPhone Platform, Apps Pour Out Of Woodwork (AAPL)

Perhaps the most important element of Steve Jobs’ WWDC keynote: Unveiling the iPhone/iPod touch apps platform, which we think will help Apple sell a lot of phones when it’s available in July. (Our live WWDC coverage here.)
Who’s going to be selling apps on the iPhone Apps store? Here’s our work-in-progress list of developer/app announcements, which we’ll be updating throughout the day. Feel free to add more to the comments, which we’ll add to the list. (Alphabetized by app name.)
- At Bat baseball scores/video highlights by MLBAM
- Band music app by independent developer Mark Terry
- Cro-Mag Rally and Enigmo games by Pangea Software ($9.99 each)
- eBay auctions app by eBay (EBAY)
- iCall Internet phone software by iCall
- Lingolook translation apps by Lingolook (via BW)
- Loopt location-based social networking by Loopt (free)
- Mobile News Network, a location-based news app by the Associated Press (free)
- Modality medical app and a dozen more by Epocrates
- Phanfare photo-sharing app by Phanfare
- Readdle book/document viewer by Readdle
- SlingPlayer video streaming app by SlingBox (Coming soon; via Engadget)
- Super Monkey Ball game by Sega ($9.99)
- Tribune app and 25 more projects by ScrollMotion (via BW)
- Twitterific Twitter app by Iconfactory (via BW)
- TypePad blogging app by SixApart (free)
- Whrrl by Pelago
- Unknown titles: 20 apps by 360mind (via BW)
- Unknown titles: Medical app by MIMvista
- Unknown title: Game by Digital Legends, available by September
