If you own an iPhone, you should download Apple's new troubleshooting app right now

Apple launched a new app for users of its products on Tuesday.

Apple Support, Apple’s latest app, collects help support documents, troubleshooting tips, and direct access to repair shops like Apple Stores in one place.

You can download it from the US App Store right now.

Most of the information available on the app can also be found online, but Apple has done a great job collecting it in one place.

It’s also nifty that when you download the app, it uses your Apple ID to automatically populate the app with your specific Apple products, including Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. So you can easily troubleshoot your specific device. The app also includes useful information like your iPhone’s serial and IMEI numbers.

And if you’re having a physical issue, like a battery issue or a non-responsive touchscreen, the app will facilitate making an appointment at an Apple Store or chatting with a support rep.

The app is free and you can download it now. Here’s what it looks like:

